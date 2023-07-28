adidas Basketball and Trae Young Unveil ‘Trae 3’ Signature Sneaker

adidas Basketball and NBA star Trae Young have teamed up once again to launch the highly anticipated Trae 3, the latest addition to Trae’s signature shoe collection. The Trae 3 sets a new standard for performance and style, designed to cater to the needs of modern basketball players.

“I am incredibly proud to launch my third signature shoe with adidas, and it holds a special significance for me,” Young says. “As I step into this new chapter of my life, becoming a father, it feels like I’m entering a new era, not just as a player but as a man. This shoe represents not only my evolution on the court but also the legacy I hope to leave behind.”

Built with state-of-the-art technology, the Trae 3 showcases a lightweight composite foam precisely engineered to enhance energy return and provide ultimate support during intense play. The shoe also features an updated asymmetrical torsion bar, ensuring unparalleled stability and agility on the court.

What sets the Trae 3 apart is its outsole, which was designed using Trae Young’s biometric data. This personalized touch ensures the shoe perfectly complements Trae’s swift and agile playing style, offering optimal cushioning for comfort and speed.

Not only does the Trae 3 excel in performance, but it also boasts a sleek and futuristic design that reflects Trae’s distinctive personal style. From dominating on the court to making a statement off-court, the Trae 3 seamlessly blends functionality and fashion.

Basketball enthusiasts and Trae Young fans alike can get their hands on the Trae 3 starting August 3rd, as it hits select retailers and adidas’ official website. The Trae 3 comes in a range of futuristic colorways and retails at $140 USD, giving players the opportunity to experience the cutting-edge innovation that defines adidas Basketball’s footwear legacy.





