Drake Projected to Top Billboard 200 with 450K Units of ‘For All The Dogs’

A surprise to nobody, Drake’s For All The Dogs is set to arrive at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to have a first-week total of 400-450K.

The album is expected to be the fourth-biggest debut of 2023, following Taylor Swift’s Speak Now, Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time, and Travis Scott’s UTOPIA. UTOPIA made a debut at 477K.

Drake and J. Cole are primed to take the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with “First Person Shooter.” The single would be the 13th for Drake, placing him on top of the list of artists with the most No. 1 records, surpassing Michael Jackson. The single would be the first No. 1 for J. Cole.






