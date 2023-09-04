B.G. Celebrates His Last Birthday Behind Bars: ‘I See The End Zone’





B.G. is celebrating his last birthday behind bars.

“After 12 winters and 13 summers, I see the end zone. It’s my last #Birthday being buried alive. This year I’m celebrating the whole Virgo cycle, matter of fact, from this year forward I’m living and celebrating like everyday is #MyBIRTHDAY“

B.G. will soon be a free man. The Jasmine Brand reports the Cash Money star and member of the Hot Boys will be released from prison soon.

Sources state that B.G. will be released for his probationary period. In July 2012, B.G. was sentenced to 14 years for possessing a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. In addition, he was given three years of federal supervised release. Plans for his post-prison life are pending.

Last year, a false video of B.G. was shared online and Gucci Mane thought the rapper was already free. Big Guwop was ready to offer a $1 million deal to join 1017 Records.

“My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @BGHollyHood!” Gucci wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “Glad u home bruh! Got so much love and respect for u as a man an artist! Get at me, I got a milli for u! WAnna sign u to 1017!!!!”

Gucci Mane posts and deletes a “Welcome Home to BG” after video of man who isn’t BG went viral pic.twitter.com/v8av03NQnf — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 30, 2022

At that time, B.G.’s release date was slated for April 7, 2024, from the FCI Herlong Detention Center in California.

