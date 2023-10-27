38
BBY GOYARD Drops Spooky Vibes with New Mixtape ‘SPIRIT’

1 minute read

BBY GOYARD, the Maryland-bred artist now making waves in Los Angeles, is back with a Halloween treat for fans. His latest seven-track EP, SPIRIT, is a hauntingly captivating mixtape inspired by the season. The project was led by the Lyrical Lemonade-approved single “CURSEDLIFE” and is set to immerse listeners in a dark, horror short film-themed soundscape.

BBY GOYARD has carved out a niche for himself in the underground scene, amassing millions of streams and a dedicated fan base with tracks like “Run Shannon Run,” which boasts over five million streams. His previous projects, including “The Secret Lies with Charlotte” series and “Symbiote,” have collectively garnered over 30 million worldwide streams.

Staying true to Halloween traditions, BBY GOYARD teamed up with Canadian DJ Smokey and hip-hop legends Evil Empire to host SPIRIT. Tracks like “Shadowban” and “Falls Count Anywhere” demonstrate the artist’s versatility and focus, promising a unique listening experience for fans this Halloween season.






