Benny The Butcher Delivers New Album ‘Everybody Can’t Go’

Grammy-nominated and Emmy-Award-winning artist Benny The Butcher, a key member of Buffalo’s revered Griselda collective, has dropped his highly-anticipated album, Everybody Can’t Go, available now on Def Jam Recordings.

Comprising 12 robust tracks, the album weaves tales of authenticity, shares hard-earned insights, and delivers a series of impactful bangers. Opening with “Jermanie’s Graduation,” Benny reflects on his upbringing, painting a vivid picture of resilience amidst adversity. “Pillow Talk & Slander” showcases a rap masterclass featuring Benny, Jadakiss, and Babyface Ray over mesmerizing string loops.

The raucous “Griselda Express” boasts a powerhouse collaboration with Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Rick Hyde, demonstrating the collective’s prowess. The journey culminates in the introspective “Big Tymers” featuring Peezy, where Benny takes stock of his journey, declaring, “I got it out the mud, how you gonna tell me to be humble?”

Everybody Can’t Go features an impressive lineup, including Kyle Banks, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Stove God Cooks, Armani Caesar, Jadakiss, Babyface Ray, Conway the Machine, Peezy, Westside Gunn, and Rick Hyde. The album is a testament to Benny The Butcher’s lyrical prowess and ability to captivate audiences with gritty narratives and profound reflections.





