Birdman Speaks on Gillie Da Kid: ‘He Be Runnin’ Around with All That Cappin’

Birdman had much to say during his time with Wack 100 on Clubhouse. Straying away from talking to Joe Budden, Birdman stated Gillie Da Kid’s claims of working with or writing for Lil Wayne in the past is cap.

“I ain’t never made a dollar off Gillie when he be runnin’ around with all that cappin,” Birdman said. “Nigga, I ain’t never made no money off you. Stop all that cap-ass talkin’, nigga. You not like that.”

He added, “And he for sure ain’t never wrote one rhyme for Moolah.”

Gillie responded simply: “25 yrs later [laughing emoji].

Birdman speaks on Gillie da kid "you Ain't Like That"






