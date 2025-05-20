Boosie Continues to Speak Against Cassie, Claims She and Husband Alex Fine Orchestrated Diddy ‘Take Down’

Boosie Badazz continues to speak out against Cassie following her testimony in the Diddy trial. This time, he is also critical of Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine. Over the weekend, Boosie stated Cassie and Alex created the “takedown” of Diddy.

“I THINK CASSIE N HER HUSBAND MASTERMINDED THIS TAKE DOWN OF DIDDY N HIS MONEY‼️,” Boosie tweeted. “I THINK HER HUSBAND HAD BEEN TRYING TO GET HER TO DO THIS FOR YEARS TO DIDDY BUT SHE DIDNT WANT TO DO IT BECAUSE SHE KNEW WHAT WILL COME OUT ‼️”

Last week, while Cassie delivered her testimony, Boosie offered his opinion. “She enjoyed the wild sex parties n the extravagant gifts on the backend,” Boosie said of Cassie. “All of these years of sex parties n you mean to tell me she didn’t enjoy it. I’m convinced she enjoyed it.”

According to CBS New York, Cassie wore a brown, long-sleeved dress and testified to dating the disgraced mogul for 10 years with pauses in their relationship. Cassie stated their relationship was plagued with physical abuse, which included kicks and stomps to her head. Cassie described the abuse as frequent, resulting in black eyes and bruises to her body.

Cassie stated she was introduced to “freak offs” as voyeurism at the age of 22. She acknowledged her nervousness about the ordeal but added, “I also loved him very much and wanted to make him happy.” After time, she stated she did not want to participate but felt she couldn’t say no due to being controlled across her life and threats of blackmail images of the “freak offs.”

CBS notes Cassie testified to signing to Bad Boy Records in 2006 when she was 19, then her interaction with Diddy was platonic, changing on her 21st birthday. She stated she was kissed in his Vegas hotel suite and cried due to not standing up for herself and falling to the attention of industry executives. From that moment, Cassie claimed Diddy called the shots and their relationship developed to Diddy teaching her about oral sex. Initially, she did not reciprocate but did later.

Cassie also detailed her initial impressions of Diddy as an “exciting, entertaining, fun guy.” Eventually, they fell in love and traveled to Miami, where they had ecstasy and sex for the first time. “I think I was just enamored by him. We were just having a good time. It was really fun at this point,” she added.

Cassie then detailed everything became about control, and if she did not respond to his messages immediately, Diddy would send staff to track her down, eventually becoming psychological and physical abuse.

As far as her career, Cassie says she has hundreds of songs and nine albums that never saw the public, with “freak offs” becoming her job as she was forced to party and have sex with strangers for days. She noted her longest “freak off” was four days long but the average time of the event was between 36 and 72 hours.

