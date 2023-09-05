B.G. is Officially Released From Jail

B.G. is officially released from prison. Birdman hit Instagram to share an Instagram Live where he greets the former Cash Money rapper. You can see the special moment below.

Earlier this week, B.G. celebrated his last birthday behind bars.

“After 12 winters and 13 summers, I see the end zone. It’s my last #Birthday being buried alive. This year I’m celebrating the whole Virgo cycle, matter of fact, from this year forward I’m living and celebrating like everyday is #MyBIRTHDAY“

