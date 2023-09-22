Charlamagne Tha God Blasts Kenneth Petty’s Decision to Threaten Offset: ‘You Begging to Go to Prison’

Charlamagne tha God is blasting the decision of Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty, who threatened Offset. That threat has now landed Petty under house arrest. Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne claims Petty has forgotten street rules.

“You begging to go to prison,” CTG said. “It’s incredible to me that all these street dudes have let the Internet make them forget street rules. Number one, you should’ve been let go of all the childish ways of the street, first and foremost. That’s number one. But number two, I remember a time where folks wouldn’t talk about any dirt over the phone. Now y’all recording yourselves in 4K and posting it online?”

Last week, Kenneth Petty threatened Offset on social media. Unfortunately for him, that threat has led to legal trouble.

According to famed court reporter Meghann Cuniff, Petty has been ordered to 120 days of house arrest by a federal judge in Los Angeles for his threats.

“Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record,” the order reads. “This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders.”

Thanks to everyone who @’d me on this tonight. You all are an amazing case alert system. For background, U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald in July 2022 sentenced Petty to three years probation for failing to register as a sex offender. https://t.co/HoORyUYyNR — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 21, 2023

