Damon Dash Reveals Jay Z was Bitter He Won Aaliyah: ‘Everybody Knows That’

142 1 minute read

For years, rumors swirled about the real reason behind the fall of the Roc-a-Fella dynasty. Many speculated that moguls Damon Dash and Jay-Z battled over the affection of late R&B singer Aaliyah. In a recent interview, the Roc-a-Fella Records co-founder admits his then partner Jay Z was bitter after he won the heart of Aaliyah. He shares that Jay was courting her sending her flowers while Dash said his game was on with him ultimately winning the legend.

Watch below.






