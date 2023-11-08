Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Attend Odell Beckham Jr.’s NYC Birthday Party Separately

Before they issued an official statement, Damson Idris and Lori Harvey hit Odell Beckham Jr.’s 31st birthday party on Monday in NYC. But they arrived separately.

Diamonds were around Harvey’s neck, and Idris wore a Tommy Jeans Rugby shirt. Their separate arrival was during fan speculation about their status.

On Wednesday morning, Damson Idris and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship is over. In a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the two state they are “remaining friends” and share a respect for each other.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the statement reads. “We part ways, remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Fans began questioning whether the Lori Harvey and Damson Idris relationship was over earlier this week. The murmurs came after the two removed images of each other across their respective Instagram pages.

Further fan investigation showed that neither are following each other.

Cousins! Y’all didn’t hear it from us BUT word on the streets is that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris may have gone their separate ways. Social media users have noticed that the two recently unfollowed one another and deleted pictures together from their Instagram feed. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/062oz3mx8w — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) November 5, 2023





