DJ Akademiks Continues to Attack Erykah Badu: ‘No One Came to Your Defense’

The war of words between DJ Akademiks and Erykah Badu rages on. This time Ak follows back after Badu made some cash off dissing him.

“I will give you credit, you are a marketing person and took advantage of this and I’ll give you applause,” Ak said. “Not one n—a came to your defense, that’s how I know you’ve been spreading the p—y all over the industry.”

He later added, “I just had to call you a little used up cum rag because if you know, you know, I’m sorry to tell you I’m keeping it a bean.”

Ak closed with, “I ain’t taking back a motherf—in’ thing.”

In case you missed the previous edition of this back and forth, while live streaming on Rumble, a fan asked Badu to “work your magic” due to Ak’s support of Tory Lanez and the non-belief of Megan Thee Stallion throughout Lanez’s trial. That comment sent Ak into an attack on Badu.

“Erykah Badu, let me tell you this: you keep my name out your mouth too,” Ak said. “That little ‘Everyday Struggle’ shit was another era, my n-gga. I’m down to violate all you n-ggas these days. F-ck what y’all got going on. You don’t mention my name. I don’t fuck with you neither.

“I never fucked with Erykah Badu after she was tryna come on my show and be funny. Bitch, I don’t fuck with you after that. N-gga, wassup now? What we finna do? Bitch, you a old-ass hoe, just keep getting fucked by all these young n-ggas.”

He closed with, “How many rappers ran through you?”

Badu made money in her response. Posting an image of her Bady Pussy incense, with Jerry the mouse on the box. Jerry has on a chain that says “Livingston,” Ak’s government name. “In honor of the biggest pussy in our culture, we’re introducing this limited edition premium incense — cause he deserves it!” Badu wrote. All 1,000 boxes instantly sold out.

Badu likened AK to Jerry the mouse from Tom & Jerry during her Everyday Struggle visit.





