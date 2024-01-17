Dthang Gz Joins GUMBO Brands, Receives $250K Cash and New 100-Carat Chain

In a groundbreaking move, Luka Brazi, representing GUMBO Brands, has officially welcomed Dthang Gz, a key figure in the Bronx drill movement, into the GUMBO family. Freshly released from incarceration, Dthang Gz, also known as Daniel Collins, was not only embraced by French Montana with a generous gift but received an astonishing $250,000 in cash and a stunning GUMBO diamond chain worth $500,000.

Dthang Gz has played a pivotal role in the Bronx drill scene, showcasing his dynamic performances through YouTube videos with a collective viewership exceeding 10 million. Notable singles like “Talk Facts with TDOT and Bando” and the diss track “Wedgie Man This Wedgie Man That” underscore his influence in the music industry.

The surprises continued as GUMBO Brands, recognized for excellence in the cannabis and lifestyle sectors, exceeded expectations with the cash gift and diamond chain. Alongside these gestures, GUMBO Brands officially signed Dthang Gz to a management deal, initiating what promises to be a fruitful collaboration.

Founded by the Black-owned entrepreneurial power couple Karim Butler and Alexis Major, GUMBO Brands has rapidly grown in the industry, expanding into the media world with ventures like Drink Champs. With strategic partnerships with renowned artists such as Meek Mill, Davido, Moneybagg Yo, and others, GUMBO Brands has solidified its position as a multi-million dollar enterprise, seamlessly blending entertainment and cannabis culture.





