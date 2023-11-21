Latto Points to Stans as Reasons for Female Rap Beef

Latto is pointing fingers at hip-hop fans for causing a divide among the women of rap. Speaking with XXL, Latto believes stan culture drives the beef between women in rap.

“I think it really don’t be a problem until we let fans, Stans, whatever you want to call them, like the outsiders once they get in the mix. I think that’s what stirs the pot,” Latto said. “Because it’s like, we will all be fans of each other and commenting and following each other, whatever, but then once they get to comparing, they will turn us against each other, which is very weak-minded of us as female rappers.”

She added, “I think we be falling for these traps that they put on female rappers.”

To close out the month, Latto will create a all-women cypher.

Latto has curated an all-women cypher with XXL featuring Flo Milli, Monaleo, Maiya The Don and Mello Buckz out November 28th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sL36I71V9M — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) November 20, 2023

Latto is officially a part of the fastest single to hit a billion streams in Spotify history. Latto joined Jung Kook on the “Seven” single earlier this year, which racked up a billion plays faster than any song ever. It only took just over three months.

#JungKook and @Latto‘s “Seven” officially becomes the fastest song to surpass 1 billion streams in Spotify history. pic.twitter.com/XlWVzDSv2t — chart data (@chartdata) October 30, 2023

Latto notched the first No. 1 single placement for Hip-Hop in 2023. Latto‘s collaboration with Jung Kook, “Seven,” lands at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in July, making her the first rapper to get to that position in 2023. It is the first No. 1 of Latto’s career.

Latto celebrated the achievement on her Instagram story: “Oop am I a bora girl now? 🙈 Forever grateful!! Thanks JK for trusting me! Armypots up +10000.”

Jung Kook is a K-pop star and a member of the group BTS. The single is believed to be the first from his forthcoming album.

“Seven” also topped the global Spotify chart in July with 10.937 million streams.

Jungkook’s “Seven (feat. Latto)” simultaneously debuts at #1 on Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US, first K-soloist in history to achieve this! pic.twitter.com/tpkLphE7LX — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) July 24, 2023





