Eminem Fires at Benzino’s Neck on New Single “Doomsday Pt. 2”

Eminem had time. Dropping off “Doomsday Pt. 2,” Slim Shady launches a full-on assault on Benzino, harkening back to the days when Benzino once owned The Source.

Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn’t laugh
What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe
“Go at his neck,” how the fuck is that?
How can I go at somethin’ he doesn’t have?
Arm so short he can’t even touch his hands
When they’re above his head doin’ jumpin’ jacks
Sorry, I don’t mean to upset you, Ben’
When I talk about all the debt you in
I hear that you been creepin’ on the low
In them cheap hotels, that they catch you in
Jesus Christ, dawg, when you said two-ten
Never guessed you meant at the Red Roof Inn
In a room with one single bed, two men
Shady, man, you can’t—, yes, you can
Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day
But this doesn’t bring me no joy to say
Guess that Coi Leray feat’s in the toilet, ayy?
Damage due to flows, collateral, I s’pose
Gat-pointed like mine and Sandra Bullock’s nose
Yeah, them bullet holes, have you full of those
You’ll catch a stray like animal control, plan a funeral
I’ma probably have to plan a few neurological exams
Once again, it is off into that damn padded room I go

In April 2023, Benzino reflected on his beef with Eminem. According to the rapper, the late Michael Jackson thanked him for dissing Slim Shady back in the day.

Popping up on The Gauds Show podcast, Benzino claims MJ praised him for the diss after Eminem made light of the situation where Michael Jackson once caught on fire. That moment was in the “Just Lose It” video.

“I met Mike through Teddy [Riley]. He called me and he thanked me. Because when Eminem dissed him with the fire situation, in the video, Mike called and I remember his assistant put him on the phone and I sat there and listened to him. And he thanked me.”

– Benzino

You can hear it all from Benzino below.






