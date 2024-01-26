Eminem Fires at Benzino’s Neck on New Single “Doomsday Pt. 2”

Eminem had time. Dropping off “Doomsday Pt. 2,” Slim Shady launches a full-on assault on Benzino, harkening back to the days when Benzino once owned The Source.

Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn’t laugh

What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe

“Go at his neck,” how the fuck is that?

How can I go at somethin’ he doesn’t have?

Arm so short he can’t even touch his hands

When they’re above his head doin’ jumpin’ jacks

Sorry, I don’t mean to upset you, Ben’

When I talk about all the debt you in

I hear that you been creepin’ on the low

In them cheap hotels, that they catch you in

Jesus Christ, dawg, when you said two-ten

Never guessed you meant at the Red Roof Inn

In a room with one single bed, two men

Shady, man, you can’t—, yes, you can

Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day

But this doesn’t bring me no joy to say

Guess that Coi Leray feat’s in the toilet, ayy?

Damage due to flows, collateral, I s’pose

Gat-pointed like mine and Sandra Bullock’s nose

Yeah, them bullet holes, have you full of those

You’ll catch a stray like animal control, plan a funeral

I’ma probably have to plan a few neurological exams

Once again, it is off into that damn padded room I go

In April 2023, Benzino reflected on his beef with Eminem. According to the rapper, the late Michael Jackson thanked him for dissing Slim Shady back in the day.

Popping up on The Gauds Show podcast, Benzino claims MJ praised him for the diss after Eminem made light of the situation where Michael Jackson once caught on fire. That moment was in the “Just Lose It” video.

“I met Mike through Teddy [Riley]. He called me and he thanked me. Because when Eminem dissed him with the fire situation, in the video, Mike called and I remember his assistant put him on the phone and I sat there and listened to him. And he thanked me.” – Benzino

