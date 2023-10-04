15
First Day Presales for Beyoncé’s Film to Top $6 Million

Early figures for Beyoncé’s forthcoming film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, have brought back a large first-day number. According to Deadline, The presale estimate for the first 24 hours is between $6-$7 million. The film will come after Thanksgiving and currently has a selling price of at least $22. A total presale opening for Beyoncé is projected for $20 million.

On Sunday, Beyoncé released a trailer for her upcoming movie, chronicling her groundbreaking Renaissance World Tour. The trailer is a visual feast, showcasing Beyoncé’s incredible artistry, stage presence, and creative vision.

The trailer opens with a montage of stunning shots from the tour, including Beyoncé performing on stage, interacting with her fans, and behind-the-scenes footage of her rehearsals and creative process. We also get a glimpse of the exclusive visuals from Beyoncé’s Renaissance album that will be featured in the movie.

The trailer also includes a brief interview with Beyoncé, in which she talks about the importance of the tour to her and her fans. “This tour was a celebration of our resilience and our ability to overcome any obstacle,” she says. “I wanted to create a show that would inspire and uplift people, and I think we achieved that.

The trailer ends with the message: “Coming to theaters December 1, 2023.






