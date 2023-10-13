3
Flavor Flav is the Ultimate Swiftie at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Film Premiere

Who knew Flavor Flav was a huge Taylor Swift fan? Flav hit The Grove in Los Angeles for the premiere of the Eras tour film. During his time at the event, Falv mingled with Swift’s family and exchanged friendship bracelets that have become a practice at Swiftie events.

The Eras premiere also saw the two biggest stars on the planet, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, hanging out. Making for a cute moment, the two sat in the first row at a movie theater and posed for a picture. Beyoncé would playfully toss popcorn to the camera.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without Beyoncé’s influence,” Swfit wrote on Instagram. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.






