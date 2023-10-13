Flavor Flav is the Ultimate Swiftie at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Film Premiere

Who knew Flavor Flav was a huge Taylor Swift fan? Flav hit The Grove in Los Angeles for the premiere of the Eras tour film. During his time at the event, Falv mingled with Swift’s family and exchanged friendship bracelets that have become a practice at Swiftie events.

Seen the headlines,,, the old Flavor Flav can’t come to the phone. Why? Oh cuz hes now in his REPUTATION ERA pic.twitter.com/NigM7ZdyBG — FLAVOR FLAV 6/9 + 8/7 (@FlavorFlav) October 12, 2023

WOW,!!! Gots to meet the band for @taylorswift13 so much talent,,, such an honor 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QTYyg9CxCb — FLAVOR FLAV 6/9 + 8/7 (@FlavorFlav) October 12, 2023

Made the friendship bracelets,,, traded them with Papa Swift pic.twitter.com/vlCU9ON3Da — FLAVOR FLAV 6/9 + 8/7 (@FlavorFlav) October 12, 2023

Had to trade bracelets with mama swift too,!! pic.twitter.com/nTHOi4rjZ9 — FLAVOR FLAV 6/9 + 8/7 (@FlavorFlav) October 12, 2023

The Eras premiere also saw the two biggest stars on the planet, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, hanging out. Making for a cute moment, the two sat in the first row at a movie theater and posed for a picture. Beyoncé would playfully toss popcorn to the camera.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without Beyoncé’s influence,” Swfit wrote on Instagram. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé at the ERAS TOUR film premiere.pic.twitter.com/e8XaiHA1Ou — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 12, 2023





