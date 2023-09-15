French Montana Joins Forces with Global Citizen for Urgent Relief Efforts in Morocco

French Montana is once again teaming up with Global Citizen to mobilize his dedicated fan base for a crucial cause. This collaboration marks a longstanding partnership committed to driving positive change worldwide, harnessing the collective power of music, advocacy, and global citizenship.

Following the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco on September 8, 2023, French Montana is rallying behind Global Citizen’s efforts to provide emergency relief to the affected regions. With the death toll surpassing 2,000, French Montana’s dedication to his homeland remains unwavering. He will donate $100,000 to CARE to support emergency relief efforts, including providing essential necessities like water, food, shelter, and medical support, focusing on the most vulnerable populations, including women, girls, youth, and disadvantaged groups.

French Montana’s partnership with Global Citizen dates back to 2017 when he filmed the music video for “Unforgettable” in Uganda, forming a profound connection with the local community. Inspired by this experience, he donated $100,000 to the Suubi Health Center and collaborated with Global Citizen on the #2BStrong petition, advocating for universal health coverage within the African Union. Together, they raised over $430,000 for the Suubi Health Center, facilitating crucial improvements in maternal health facilities and ambulances.

French Montana’s unwavering commitment to positive change and his alliance with Global Citizen demonstrate the transformative potential of music, activism, and global unity. They call upon fans and supporters worldwide to join their mission and make a lasting impact on those in need. For more information on French Montana’s collaboration with Global Citizen and how you can get involved, please visit globalcitizen.org/morocco.





