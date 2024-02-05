G Herbo Announces New Mixtape Titled ‘Best Rapper Alive’

G Herbo is getting ready to drop off a new project, and he thinks it will make him the “best rapper alive.”

Speaking with TMZ, Herbo revealed he had new music on the way, a mixtape titled Best Rapper Alive.

In Sept. 2023, G Herbo announced he would be off the Machine Entertainment Group roster, revealing that the label’s executives have monetarily shorted him over the years.

Herbo reveals he has been on the Machine Entertainment roster since he was 16. Machine is led by Joseph “JB” Bowden and Mikkey Halstead. Herbo now states he spent a million dollars in legal fees to get free.

“I been signed to Machine since I was 16 years old,” Herbo said. “I was a minor my parents had to sign me up. I signed my publishing away perpetually for 15 grand. I got to the bottom of it, we got that back. We amended that contract so many times.”

Later, Herbo would reveal someone he trusted with his life was running his business and never touched his residuals. After a meeting, Herbo revealed he was blocked by Machine execs, who also attempted to press charges against him.

You can hear the full details of the bad situation Herbo has found himself in below.

G Herbo was arrested in Chicago in July. According to TMZ, Herbo was arrested at 5:45 PM at the intersection of North Wabash and East Ontario in downtown Chicago.

Herbo was charged with misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon in a public space.

G Herbo did make a bond and will have to return to court at a later date.

Herbo also had almost 300 grams of marijuana in his possession. He will face no charges for the weed.





