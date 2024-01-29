iHeartMedia Announces Jess Hilarious as New Co-Host of ‘The Breakfast Club’

iHeartMedia, America’s leading audio company, has announced that comedian and actress Jess Hilarious will join the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club as its new co-host, starting Feb. 5, 2024. The show, airing on New York Power 105.1 and syndicated by Premiere Networks, broadcasts weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET.

Jess Hilarious, a Baltimore native, will join DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God on the popular morning show known for engaging interviews, discussions with celebrities and hip-hop artists, entertainment news, and music mixes. The Breakfast Club is syndicated on nearly 100 radio stations, reaching millions of listeners nationwide. The show’s content is also available on various platforms, including The Breakfast Club Channel on TheBreakfastClub.iheart.com and the iHeartRadio app.

“I’m very excited to have Jess Hilarious join The Breakfast Club. She is a force in her own right, an actress, comedian, podcaster, and now, the co-host of The Breakfast Club,” said Thea Mitchem, iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming. “Jess was the standout choice to join Charlamagne and DJ Envy to build upon The Breakfast Club’s legacy of entertaining, informing and enlightening the community.”

Known for her witty one-liners and infectious humor, Jess Hilarious has gained prominence through her work as a comedian and actress. With a significant following on Instagram and successful shows nationwide, her addition to “The Breakfast Club” is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the show’s blend of honesty and humor.

“I’m looking forward to joining forces with one of the largest media platforms,” said Jess Hilarious. “I’m confident that taking the third seat at The Breakfast Club will show people that Jess Hilarious is not just comedy, but culture.”





