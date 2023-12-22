Soap Opera Stars Who Have Died In 2023

Source: MEGA From Carole Cook to Billy Miller, here are the opera stars who have died this year. Dec. 22 2023, Published 4:30 a.m. ET

Carole Cook

Source: MEGA Carole Cook notably played Don Knott’s wife in ‘The Incredible Mr. Limpet.’

Carole Cook died from heart failure on January 11 in Beverly Hills, Calif., three days before what would have been her 99th birthday. She famously starred in Maude, Kojak, Dynasty and Cagney & Lacy, to name a few.

Charles Kimbrough

Source: MEGA Charles Kimbrough was featured in the animated film ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame.’

On January 11, Murphy Brown actor Charles Kimbrough died at the age of 86 in Culver City, Calif. His son, John Kimbrough, confirmed his passing in a statement to the New York Times. According to his agency, the late soap actor passed away of natural causes in a hospital. It was not disclosed whether he suffered from other health issues over the past few years.

Lisa Loring

Source: MEGA Lisa Loring was the original Wednesday Addams of ‘Addams Family’ flick before the Netflix series version conquered the world.

RadarOnline.com learned that The Addams Family actress Lisa Loring — who portrayed the original Wednesday Addams role — passed away at the age of 64 due to complications from a high blood pressure-triggered stroke she had days before her demise at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif. Aside from the macabre sitcom, Loring also starred on the ABC sitcom The Pruitts of Southampton and the CBS soap opera As the World Turns.

Cody Longo

Source: MEGA Cody Longo was set to portray Lucky’s role in ‘Do You Want to Die in Indio?’ before his death.

Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights actor Cody Longo passed away at the age of 34 on February 7. TMZ first reported the news, citing sources who revealed he was found by authorities in a bed at an Austin, Tex., residence “without suspicious circumstances” that possibly happened. “Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated,” his wife, Stephanie Longo, said in a statement. “He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.” The media outlet obtained an autopsy report which confirmed he died of “chronic ethanol abuse.” The document also noted his death as natural, though it shared there were alcohol bottles at the scene.

Raquel Welch

Source: MEGA Raquel Welch was also suffering from Alzheimer’s disease at the time of her death.

On February 15, One Million Years B.C and The Three Musketeers star Raquel Welch passed away at the age of 82. Her management company, Media 4 Management, said she died peacefully after a brief illness, and her death certificate soon listed the cause as cardiac arrest. Her Alzheimer’s disease might also become a contributing factor in her demise.

Elizabeth Hubbard

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Hubbard appeared on TV soaps and dramas, including ‘The Doctors’ and ‘As The World Turns.’

Elizabeth Hubbard‘s son, Jeremy Bennett, announced her death in a Facebook post days after her death on April 8. “Thank you for being an unmovable rock that guided me through life,” he continued. “I will try to honour your memory for as long as I live. Love & Prayers. Jeremy.” The initial reports did not disclose her cause of death, but Bennett told The Hollywood Reporter the matriarch died at her home in Roxbury, Conn., after a battle with cancer.

Jerry Springer

Source: MEGA Jerry Springer appeared in several shows, including ‘Days of Our Lives,’ ‘The X-Files,’ ‘Roseanne’ and ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch.’

Actor and daytime host Jerry Springer died on April 27 at the age of 79 after battling pancreatic cancer. His publicist, Linda Shafran, said his illness “was sudden” as he did not have the dreaded illness for very long. Although he rose to fame as a TV personality, Springer had a long list of TV dramas through the years, including Sunset Beach and Young & Restless.

Jacklyn Zeman

Source: MEGA Jacklyn Zeman was one of the lasting cast members of ‘General Hospital.’

Jacklyn Zeman‘s family issued a statement confirming her death at the Los Robles Regional Medical Center on May 9. General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini wrote his and the team’s heartbreak after the loss. “Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work,” Valentini continued. “Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.” According to her family, she passed away after her short battle with cancer.

George Maharis

Source: MEGA George Maharis also released several pop albums throughout his career.

Route 66 actor George Maharis died on May 24 at his Beverly Hills home. He was 94. The late star, who appeared on the soap opera’s three seasons, reportedly contracted hepatitis prior to his passing.

Nicolas Coster

Source: MEGA Nicolas Coster starred in several soap operas and movies like ‘Santa Barbara’ and ‘All the President’s Men.’

Nicolas Coster‘s daughter Dinneen Coster delivered the heartbreaking news of his death on Facebook, confirming that the actor passed away on June 26 after suffering from complications of myelodysplastic syndromes. He also battled cancer. “Please be inspired by his artistic achievements and know he was a real actor’s actor! I will remember him as always doing his best and being a great father. Rest In Peace,” the statement continued.

Jeffrey Carlson

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Carlson’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed months after his death.

On July 6, Jeffrey Carlson was found dead at his apartment in Andersonville at the age of 48. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said his cause of death was still pending, but his sister also noted he was not feeling well in the weeks before his passing. Carlson was known for playing the role of the transgender named Joe in All My Children.

Andrea Evans

Source: MEGA Andrea Evans took a break from her acting career after suddenly living ‘One Life to Live.’

Andrea Evans died from cancer on July 9 at the age of 66, her former manager said in a statement to People. “I’ve been working with Andrea for the past 7 years. She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with,” Don Carroll said. She famously played the role of Tina Lord on One Life to Live and Patty Williams on The Young and Restless; the latter scored her a nomination for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Ingenue in a Drama Series in 1988. Evans also showed her unmatched acting skills in movies like Hit List, Ice Cream Man and A Low Down Dirty Shame.

Bronwen Booth

Source: MEGA Bronwen Booth’s husband penned a heartfelt tribute to her following her death.

One Life to Live alum Bronwen Booth passed away on July 9 after her secret battle with ampullary cancer, a rare form of gastrointestinal cancer. Her diagnosis was only publicized shortly before her death. The 59-year-old star’s husband, Nick, was reportedly “holding her hand, talking to her, and supporting her through her transition.” “Bronwen and I believe that our life force, the energy, the soul, whatever you want to call it, is like all energy, it is transformed from one type to another and is never created or destroyed,” he wrote in a statement. “The love you have all shared with Bronwen throughout her life has already been transformed by you into the most stunning acts of kindness one could imagine.

Mark Margolis

Source: MEGA RadarOnline.com reported Mark Margolis’ brain emergency brain surgery in 2017.

Mark Margolis, Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad star, died on August 3 at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City after a short illness. His manager, Rober Kolker, also issued a statement to Deadline to confirm his death. “He was one of a kind,” Kolker said. “We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him.”

Bob Barker

Source: MEGA Bob Barker hosted ‘The Price Is Right’ for decades before his death.

On August 26, Bob Barker passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles, Calif., home due to natural causes at the age of 99. He suffered different health issues over the years, including skin cancer and injuries caused by several falls. Meanwhile, his death certificate later listed his cause of death as Alzheimer’s Disease, saying he had been living with it for years. It remains unknown when he learned about the issue, but he also had other significant conditions — like hypertension, high cholesterol and hypothyroidism — at the time of his passing. The daytime icon starred on The Bold and the Beautiful and Happy Gilmore.

Arleen Sorkin

Source: MEGA Arleen Sorkin voiced Harley Quinn in a flick.

Days of Our Lives lost another cast member when Arleen Sorkin died. The soap opera actress, 67, died on August 24 in Los Angeles, Calif., due to pneumonia and multiple sclerosis she battled for years. Her husband, Christopher Lloyd, confirmed her death in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “We will always remember our dear Arleen for her immense generosity of spirit,” her family wrote. “Talented, yes, and dogged, too, as evidenced by her tenacious, decades long fight with a terrible disease. But more than that, she was a loving presence in the lives of her two boys, Eli and Owen; her mother, Joyce; her brothers, Robert and Arthur; and the countless other children, old and young, whom she took under her beautiful wing over the years.

Billy Miller

Source: MEGA RadarOnline.com learned that Billy Miller had been struggling with manic depression before his death.

Billy Miller shocked the industry when the news about his death on September 15 — days before his 44th birthday — emerged. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s report ruled his death a suicide by a gunshot wound to the head. It added Miller was found in his bathtub while the authorities also discovered his suicide letters that contained instructions for those who found him. His toxicology report also showed several drugs in his system at the time of his death, including cannabis, cold medicine and amphetamines. “He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years,” his mother, Patricia Miller, said in a statement she issued to Soap Opera Digest. “He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life.” Miller appeared on General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.

Mark Goddard

Source: MEGA Mark Goddard played Major Don West’s role in ‘Lost in Space.’

Mark Goddard died from pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 87 on October 10. His third wife. Evelyn Pezzulich, informed The Hollywood Reporter of the loss. The late star notably appeared on Johnny Ringo, The Detectives, Lost in Space, One Life to Live and General Hospital.

Lara Parker

Source: MEGA Lara Parker wrote four books based on ‘Dark Shadows.’

Lara Parker died peacefully in her sleep at her Topanga Canyon home in Los Angeles, Calif., at the age of 84, her daughter, Caitlin, told The Hollywood Reporter. She was part of the ABC soap opera Dark Shadows and played the role of Angelique Bouchard on the series. “I played her as somebody who was much more of a tragic figure, who was desperately, desperately in love,” she said in 2016. “And her heart was broken. That’s much more sympathetic than just being a mean old witch. I felt that her acts were acts of desperation, not acts of evil.”

Richard Roundtree

Source: MEGA Richard Roundtree was best known for his role in the action thriller ‘Shaft.’

For years, Richard Roundtree endured his battle against cancer until he succumbed to the dreaded illness on October 24. He was 81. His longtime manager, Patrick McMinn, spoke with The Associated Press and confirmed he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer before his death at his Los Angeles home. He previously dealt with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy after the 1993 diagnosis. “Not talking about my cancer was really tough,” Roundtree told ABC News in a 2007 interview. “And now that I do talk about it all the time, it’s really become a backhanded blessing. I was getting on a plane recently, and a flight attendant ran up to me and said, ‘You saved my husband’s life.’ “ The award-winning actor made appearances on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Beverly Hill, 90210 and The Love Boat.

Richard Moll

Source: MEGA Richard Moll did not immediately score his big break because of his height.

Night Court actor Richard Moll died peacefully in his sleep at his Big Bear Lake home on October 26. His publicist, Jeff Sanderson, confirmed his death in a statement but did not disclose the cause. Among his famous works before his death were Batman: The Animated Series, Slay Belles and Ghost Shark.

Tyler Christopher

Source: MEGA Tyler Christopher attempted to get sober for years before his death.

On October 31, Tyler Christopher — who portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital — passed away at the age of 50 at his San Diago apartment after a cardiac event. His costar, Maurice Benard, delivered the news on Instagram. “Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting,” she said. “Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.” Benard added, “Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.” RadarOnline.com confirmed a postmortem examination was completed on November 1, a day after he was pronounced dead.

Evan Ellingson

Source: MEGA Evan Ellingson was at a sober living home at the time of his death.

Evan Ellingson was found dead at his Fontana, Calif., home on November 5, though initial reports said he was at a sober living home when he passed away. Weeks after the loss, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed he died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl at the age of 35. He did not work on any shows 10 years before his death, but he had a long list of shows during his early career years, from My Sister’s Keeper to CSI: Miami. In 2021, Ellingson shared he underwent addiction recovery treatment at River’s Edge Ranch years after taking heavy drugs when he was 19.

Frances Sternhagen

Source: MEGA Frances Sternhagen won the Tony Awards and other accolades.

Frances Sternhagen, who was known for her role on ER and Cheers, died at her New Rochelle, N.Y. home on November 27. She was 93. “In her later years, nothing gave her more joy than singing together with family. She could harmonize to anything,” her family said.

Ryan O’Neal

Source: MEGA Ryan O’Neal was the latest soap opera star to pass away this year.