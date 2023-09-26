3
Israel Adesanya Issues an Apology After Pleading Guilty to Drunk Driving

Israel Adesanya is apologizing to fans for a recent drunk driving arrest. Adesanya was arrested on August 19th in Auckland, New Zealand, driving home after drinking with friends.

The 34-year-old was arrested after being tested by a random breath testing unit, registering a result of 37 milligrams higher than the legal limit.

“I want to apologize to the community, my family and my team for the decision I made to get behind the wheel after drinking at a dinner,” Adesanya said in a statement to ESPN. “I am disappointed with my decision to drive, it was wrong. I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behavior is acceptable.”

Adesanya will be sentenced on Jan. 10. He faces three months behind bars and a fine of $2,680.






