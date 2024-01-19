Joey Bada$$ Unveils Soulful Single “Passports & Suitcases” Featuring KayCyy

Brooklyn’s own Joey Bada$$ has dropped a fresh single, “Passports & Suitcases,” featuring Grammy Award-winning artist/producer KayCyy. Joey explores a different facet of his artistry in this soulful track, showcasing a refreshing and melodic side.

Produced by boysarerolling, the song kicks off with an infectious, groovy bassline, accompanied by KayCyy’s smooth and silky melody. Joey takes the spotlight as the track progresses, flexing his versatile vocal range. The sampled essence of Alex Isley’s “Good & Plenty” adds a sensual layer to the song, blending dreamy R&B undertones with hip-hop elements.

“Passports & Suitcases” provides a glimpse into Joey Bada$$’ evolving style, as he and KayCyy craft a mood-setting piece that transcends traditional genre boundaries. The collaboration hints at a promising direction for Joey as he continues to explore and experiment within the realms of soulful and expressive music.





