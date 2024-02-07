Kanye West Says United Center is the Only Arena He Could Book: ‘You Know Why That Is’

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign booked and sold out the United Center in just seven minutes for their VULTURES release party.

After the achievement, Ye revealed that his hometown is giving him arena access.

“We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes and I just wanted to express to everybody out there to see if anybody can help with this,” West said. “It’s the only arena I had access to in the past year. And when I call, people say there’s no avails for me and you know why that is. If there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please do.”

Vultures is headed to Chicago. Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have announced a listening party for the album at Chicago’s United Center. The listening party is set for a night before the official release of Volume 1 of the album.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign has the first volume of Vultures loaded for Feb. 9. According to the NFR Podcast, the release will have features from Chris Brown, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, Charlie Wilson, YG and more.

Last month, Ye released the trailer for he and Ty Dolla $ign’s forthcoming music video, “Vultures,” featuring Bump J and Lil Durk.

Ye and Ty$ have also announced the release dates for all three volumes of the Vultures album: Feb. 9, March 8, and April 5.





