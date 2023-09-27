Layzie Bone Asks For Privacy During Krayzie Bone’s “Unexpected Hospitalization”

Following the shocking news of the dire health status of BTNH’s Krayzie Bone, Bone Thugs N Harmony co-member Layzie Bone took to Instagram to request privacy for Krayzie’s immediate and expended family during his hospitalization.

Layzie wrote to his 518K followers, “In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy.” He added, “Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope.”

As previously reported, Krayzie Bone, whose real name is Anthony Henderson, checked himself into a Los Angeles hospital on September 22 after coughing up blood. it has been recently updated that doctors found a ruptured artery in one of his lungs and attempted to correct it, however, the issue allegedly required further intervention in the form of a second surgery.





