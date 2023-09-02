Lil Wayne Reportedly Ditched Appearance at 50 Cent’s L.A. Show After Backstage Push

50 Cent’s Los Angeles show seemed to hold all types of chaos. In addition to the mic-throwing incident, Lil Wayne was allegedly pushed backstage.

According to Page Six, Lil Wayne was set to hit the stage with 50 Cent during the show. Backstage, Wayne was pushed by a member of tour staff, leading to Wayne leaving. When it was time for the rapper to hit the stage, he wasn’t in the building.

“He just stormed out,” an onlooker stated. “He was in the building for about 20 minutes total.”

You can read more about the eventful night in LA here and here.





