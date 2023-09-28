Love & Hip Hop’ Star Erica Mena Disappointed She Was Left Out Of Show’s Colorism Special

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Erica Mena has been in hot water when she was recently cut from the show after calling a co-star a racial slur. Now she is striking back at the show claiming she is disappointed she wasn’t invited to the post-finale special, Racism, Colorism, and the Uncomfortable Truth.

Hosted by Colorism Healing founder Dr. Sarah L. Webb, a few Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars sat down for a roundtable discussion about racism and anti-Black bias in society. Mena was notably absent, and allegedly she was asked not to participate.

According to her rep, Steve Honig, Mena would’ve wanted to participate in the special and conversation but said the show instead chose to “silence her.”

In the Aug. 29 episode of the reality series, co-star Spice insulted Mena’s children, and Mena responded by flipping a table and yelling obscenities including, “You should’ve died” and “You monkey, you f—ing blue monkey.”

The following week, the show announced on social media that Mena would be removed from the series. “The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community,” the statement began. “Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season. Effectively immediately, she will not appear in the next season.”

Mena has since apologized for the remark. “I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness,” she said.

Honig also claimed that reports saying they stopped working with her immediately is false, and the show continued filming with Mena for months after the incident.

