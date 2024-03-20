Jonathan Majors Sued by Ex-GF Grace Jabbari, Citing Defamation and Battery

Jonathan Majors will be headed to court again. He is being sued by his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more.

Additional accusations in the civil suit include malicious prosecution and defamation, stating she alerted Majors’ team of abuse beginning in 2021. Jabbari stated she was subjected to a “pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023.”

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, responded: “This is no surprise. Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Majors met Jabbari as he filmed Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, and the first attack happened in 2022 and caused “serious injuries to her body.”

Jabbari stated in Sept. 2022, a verbal altercation led to Majors pushing her, causing bruising to her backside, throwing her on the hood of a car, and placing his hands around her neck with a threat of killing her.

In a separate event, Majors allegedly cornered Jabbari on a bed and raised his fist over her as she cowered. The suit reads, “On this occasion, Majors did not physically strike Grace; he obtained control over himself and left the property as Grace locked herself in a bedroom for safety.”

Additional accusations of domestic violence are available in the full report.

Majors currently await sentencing for misdemeanor third-degree assault and a violation of harassment in the second degree. The hearing is set for April 8, and Majors faces up to one year in prison.





