31
44
10
29
3
18
26
24
25
20
2
30
8
9
34
39
32
37
4
11
35
1
22
33
23
15
5
43
46
40
49
13
14
16
48
38

Ye Issues Statement on His Name Change: ‘This Is Who He Is Now’

143 1 minute read

Ye wants the world to stop calling him Kanye West. In a statement released by his chief of staff, Milo Yiannopolous, Ye expresses his desire that everyone, from websites to streamers, stop using his former name.

The notice reads: “Ye is one of the most recognizeable people in the world, on par with presidents and popes. He didn’t take the decision to change his name, potentially sacrificing some of the immense value by the brand ‘Kanye West,’ lightly. The change was made fully, legally, and permanently. This is who he is now. His name is Ye.”

Last week, Ye had a lot to say during his interview with Big Boy. One of the most personal was his revelation that he believes his mom speaks to him via his daughter, North West.

“I remember sitting with North in Italy and playing her ‘Back to Me,’ and asking her, ‘What do you think about this line in the middle of the song?’ And I was like, ‘Do you think I should change this?’ And she’s like, ‘You know, it’s a good song.’ Sometimes I feel like my mom speaks through her. ‘It’s a good song, this is just a banger. You just have to say how you feel.’”

North West is diving deeper into her music career. Appearing with Ye at the Vultures 2 experience in Phoenix, North revealed she has been working on her album, Elementary School Dropout.

“I’ve been working on an album and it is called Elementary School Dropout,” she said on stage.

You can see the moment below.






Source link

143 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Cardi B Reveals She Recorded a Verse for “Munch” Remix but Didn’t Like the Result

Cardi B Reveals She Recorded a Verse for “Munch” Remix but Didn’t Like the Result

Prosecutors Reveal Kysre Gondrezick Suffered Fractured Vertebra in Neck After Assault from Kevin Porter Jr.

Prosecutors Reveal Kysre Gondrezick Suffered Fractured Vertebra in Neck After Assault from Kevin Porter Jr.

Zimbabwe Cricket

Former Zimbabwe international Cricketers shine overseas

New Tory Lanez Mugshot Released Ahead Prison Transfer

New Tory Lanez Mugshot Released Ahead Prison Transfer

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo