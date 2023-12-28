Marques Houston Welcomes New Baby With His Wife Miya: ‘Couldn’t Feel More Complete’

Marques Houston and his wife, Miya, have announced the arrival of their new baby.

Hitting Instagram, the couple wrote “On December 13th we welcomed our sweet baby boy. We are so in love and couldn’t feel more complete.”

The baby’s name is Greyson Houston and weighed 6lbs and 2oz.

Earlier this year, Marques Houston opened up on marrying a 19-year-old woman, who he met when she was 17. The R&B singer will appear on the TV One series, Uncensored, where he will tell why their “situation is a little different.”

Houston states the two met through mutual friends. “When I met my wife, she was 17. We had no, really, conversation and no, really, connection until she was of age,” Houston said.

Acknowledging the backlash, Houston chalked it up as “people don’t understand.”

“When we did finally start to talk, I was like, ‘This woman is like me.’ For one, we had a spiritual connection, and I feel like that’s the most important thing, and being able to start being around her, we connected through music and her spirit, her kindness, her heart, reminds me a lot of my mom. We connected on so many different levels.”

In June 2020, the singer/actor addressed his relationship on Instagram. “With all that’s going on in the world, my love life shouldn’t be a topic. But since it is let me just give y’all the facts so you don’t have to ‘allegedly’ believe or create rumors,” says the You Got Served star. He continued, “I needed to speak because this is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife and my life.”

At that time, Houston told his fans on Instagram that he met Miya at a Jehovah’s Witness Convention in 2018. She eventually became friends with his manager Chris Stokes’s daughter, Chrissy.

He continued saying, “ We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovahs blessing. …And that’s the story. No twists, no turns, no scandals, just true love. There is nothing that can come to light, because there’s no darkness in my life. You wanted the truth. I don’t have anything to hide, so if you’re waiting for something else, you will be waiting forever.”





