Meek Mill Reacts to Decision to Use Lyrics in YSL: ‘Locking Us for Rapping’

The news of lyrics used in the upcoming Young Thug and YSL Rico trial has shaken Hip-Hop. One of the artists speaking out is Meek Mill, acknowledging his fear for the future.

“Locking us for rapping got me scared to do a interview free Jeff free Lucci,” Meek wrote on X.

With a trial date set for the YSL Rico case, a Fulton County judge ruled to allow song lyrics to be used as evidence under certain conditions.

According to WSB-TV, Judge Ural Glanville conditionally admitted 17 sets of lyrics that prosecutors can use as evidence against Young Thug and his five remaining co-defendants. There must be grounds to use the lyrics in court.

In opposition to the ruling, Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, stated the decision was against free speech. Meanwhile, the prosecutor saw it as deeper.

“Your honor, someone can look at that indictment and say one thing’s for sure, that’s not fantasy, people are dead and murdered and a gang exist,” said Mike Carlson, prosecutor.

Earlier this week, another co-defendant in the YSL RICO case reached a plea deal. Derontae Bebee has accepted a 15-year sentence, split into five years in prison with ten years in probation.

According to Fox 5-Atlanta, Bebee, also known as “Bee” and “B,” agreed to the plea deal with Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville. Bebee’s attorney, Durante Partridge, stated a high level of work went into the deal. “We’ve worked very hard on this,” Partridge said.

He added, “Fifteen serve 5 versus the opportunity to serve life plus in prison, you know, we definitely moved in the right direction.”

Judge Glanville urged Bebee to set a new life for himself. “You’re 23 years old, you’ve had enough trials in your life at this point in time,” he said. “Time to be able to reclaim your own life.”

After the deal, there are six defendants, including Young Thug, set to go to trial on Nov. 27.

The jury selection in the YSL Rico cause is coming to a close. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 50 jurors have qualified for the case, and there was a selection of 12 jurors and six alternates. The trial date is expected to start on Nov. 27.

According to 11Alive, Judge Ural Glanville would begin seating the jury on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The seating comes from the Georgia speedy trial law.

Young Thug put in a request for a speedy trial after his arrest last year but the jury selection process began in January and has lasted until the decision from Glanville. The selection is considered to be “the longest in Georgia” history.

Recent attempts to secure a bond for Young Thug have been denied, as Young THug’s legal team states he is struggling with jail conditions and has gained weight.





