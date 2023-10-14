29
9
47
26
15
22
21
50
43
39
13
3
1
18
31
40
14
48
25
44
4
38
7
33
8
10
2
5
37
20
30
11
32
49
16
34
45
46
35
24
23

Megan Thee Stallion Asks Fans To Support New Self-Funded Album

124 1 minute read

After a surreal moment onstage with Beyonce and a hint at a collaboration with the Queen Bey, Megan Thee Stallion is back in the news. The Houston rapper has been in an ongoing legal battle over a deal she signed at the beginning of her career. Meg has been fighting to get out of her contact with Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment for three years with a vicious back and forth between her and the labelhead.

Megan is calling on her fans asking for their support for her new album after she reveals that she paid for it out of her own pocket.

Watch her video below.






Source link

124 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

South Africa plans to share AstraZeneca vaccine with AU countries

MTN Bushfire Arts Round Table Confirms Speakers for Friday, 26th May 2023

MTN Bushfire Arts Round Table Confirms Speakers for Friday, 26th May 2023

Ice Cube Announces New Album ‘Man Down’

Ice Cube Announces New Album ‘Man Down’

Prestige Ali Aligns Himself With ‘Born Blessed’

Prestige Ali Aligns Himself With ‘Born Blessed’

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo