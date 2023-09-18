47
Missy Elliott Honors Irish Grinstead: ‘May Your Beautiful Soul Rest Peacefully’

Irish Grinstead, member of R&B group 702, has died. She was 43 years old. On Instagram, LeMisha Grinstead shared the news.

“It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening,” the artist wrote. “She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family.”

Hitting X, Missy Elliott shared a message: Irish may your beautiful soul rest peacefully in the arms of the lord. A multitude of prayers for the entire Grinstead family.”

Missy Elliott worked with 702 in her career, most notably on “Steelo.”






