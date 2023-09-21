New Jersey’s Hushlife Boutique Celebrated Grand Reopening With AVIA Collaborative Shoe Drop

The Hushlife Boutique celebrated its grand re-opening this past weekend with grand festivities. Prior to their relocation, they were at the 10 Grand Ave address for over eight years.

To usher in a new era for Hushlife, the interior was entirely designed by the company president and designer Nicole Dipinto. The design was inspired by Japanese streetwear boutiques to give a customer a sense of discovering a hidden gem of a shop.

Hushlife celebrated their collaborative release with AVIA called the Legacy Summer Scoops. The Merch pack was designed by Hush founder Ramon Blackburn and the creative director Tavon Davis. It featured three colorways of Avia Legacy’s 855 silhouette: Mint, Cotton Candy, and Volt. The merch pack also featured two t-shirts.

Notable guests who showed support at the event were the legendary rapper AZ, Kim Osorio, heavy-hitter DJ Pretty Lou, Chris Atlas, Ron Stew, and DMV rapper Big Cruz. DJ Enuff and DJ D Prizzy provided the music for the event and ice cream was provided by Mikey Likes It.

Follow the shop on Instagram @hushlifeboutique






