New Mugshots of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Set for Auction Sale

Mugshots of Hip-Hop icons Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. will soon be auctioned. The never-seen photos will go on sale by GottaHaveRockandRoll on Oct. 25 and Nov. 10. Also, clear video of Biggie’s final performance at the Sting festival in Jamaica from December 1996 will be available.

According to TMZ, Biggie performed in a wheelchair with his leg in a case during the performance. The winner of the acution will have full copyright privileges of the video.

The video is expected to sell between $1-$2 million. The images are expected to bring in a high price tag as well.

You can see the pieces here.






