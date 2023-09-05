Nicki Minaj Releases ‘Pink Friday 2’ Cover 1 of 2

Nicki Minaj continues to give fans doses of her forthcoming Pink Friday 2 album. Hitting Instagram, Nicki Minaj revealed one of two album covers.

We are a bit out from Pink Friday 2, but Nicki Minaj has the Barbz excited. Minaj hit Twitter and dropped off some new snippets, keeping their interest high. Check them out below.

Nicki Minaj continues to get fans ready for Pink Friday 2. In her latest tweet update, Minaj guarantees “eargasms” as she worked on her current Top 2 songs from the body of work.

“Yesterday I worked on my current TOP 2 songs off PF2,” Minaj wrote on Twitter. “The eargasms that YALL are about to have. Ooohhhh chiiiii huntyyyyy don’t make dat serveeee.”

Yesterday I worked on my current TOP 2 songs off PF2. The eargasms that YALL are about to have. Ooohhhh chiiiii huntyyyyy don’t make dat serveeeee 🩰🎀🛼 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 30, 2023

In a previous update, Minaj declared what would happen when Pink Friday 2 dropped.

“Y’all, I’m not even kidding. In 111 days…Pink Friday 2 is coming to save & restore hope in mankind omg barbz I love you I dooooo!” Minajr wrote.

In a separate tweet, she stated, “The barbz will gather around the camp fire and well… you’ll have to wait to see what we do next.”

I tweeted PF2 pregnant I believe right y’all? That means papa gave mama the name. And so shall it be…blessed — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 29, 2023

Pink Friday 2 is scheduled to be released on Nov. 17.






