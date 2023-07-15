Rapper DDG Slammed For Exposing His Insecurities In Relationship With Halle Bailey On New Song

Rapper DDG must have been feeling a way about watching his girlfriend The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey on the big screen with another man. This New Music he dropped off an album called Maybe It’s Me, with the song “Famous” seemingly venting about his relationship woes with Bailey. “Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don’t give a f**k if that shit for promo / I don’t wanna see this s**t no more,” the Michigan-born artist made it clear.

Since the song’s release, the hashtag #FailedRapper has been trending on Twitter. “Halle Bailey is a beautiful and talented soul. DDG is very jealous and possessive about her career. The fact that he threatened to hurt her image because he is insecure is a bad sign,” one person reflected after catching up on the tea.

Elsewhere, others suggested that it could all be a ploy for attention. “Lol that’s [wild] failed rapper is still trending. @HalleBailey and @PontiacMadeDDG I feel like [they’re] good. If you know DDG you know he’s a troll. N if Halle wasn’t cool with the song it wouldn’t be out. DDG is like 6ix9ine but a good boy,” someone speculated.

