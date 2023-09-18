Rapper Geechi Gotti Calls Remy Ma Out for Cheating on Papoose

This past summer, the battle rap world was in shambles when rumors swirled that Terror Squad rapper Remy Ma was cheating on her husband Papoose with battle rapper Eazy the Block Captain. Social media reported that an alleged altercation occurred where Pap jumped Eazy at Remy’s battle rap showcase Chrome 23. Now the rumors are circulating again after Eazy the Block Captain battled Geechi Gotti in an explosive battle where Geechi called out Remy Ma for betraying her marriage to Papoose.

Geechi Gotti addresses all the rumors & delivers a devastating 3rd Round towards Eazy The Block Captain & Remy Ma 🐐🔥 @bigGeechiMbb pic.twitter.com/yaVDTAwYtJ — All Things Battles 🖊🔥 (@AllThingsBatRap) September 17, 2023





