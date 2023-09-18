37
22
45
48
9
14
25
18
20
13
10
15
24
32
31
40
7
2
43
1
47
3
39
4
44
38
23
8
16
35
50
11
49
30
26
29
21
46
34
33
5

Rapper Geechi Gotti Calls Remy Ma Out for Cheating on Papoose

144 1 minute read

This past summer, the battle rap world was in shambles when rumors swirled that Terror Squad rapper Remy Ma was cheating on her husband Papoose with battle rapper Eazy the Block Captain. Social media reported that an alleged altercation occurred where Pap jumped Eazy at Remy’s battle rap showcase Chrome 23. Now the rumors are circulating again after Eazy the Block Captain battled Geechi Gotti in an explosive battle where  Geechi called out Remy Ma for betraying her marriage to Papoose. 

Watch the video below.

Thoughts?






Source link

144 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

M.P Justice Mayor Wadyajena and his co-accused freed on ZW$100k bail

What has happened to golf in Zimbabwe?

Zayn Malik Drops First Original Music in 2 Years With Winter Warmer ‘Love Like This’

Zayn Malik Drops First Original Music in 2 Years With Winter Warmer ‘Love Like This’

Dive Into The Mind Of aboynamedblue With His Latest Single ‘Sierra’

Dive Into The Mind Of aboynamedblue With His Latest Single ‘Sierra’

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo