Rick Ross to Headline AfroTech Music at 2023 AfroTech Conference

Rick Ross will take the spotlight as the headliner for AfroTech Music, a dazzling highlight of the highly anticipated 2023 AfroTech Conference. This global gathering brings together a diverse and dynamic array of innovators, investors, inclusive tech companies, and top executives from across various technology sectors. Alongside Rick Ross, AfroTech Music will showcase a stellar lineup of performances by DJ Spin, Soulection’s DJ Hunnybee, Joe Kay, Andre Power, and Jadab0o, promising an unforgettable fusion of musical talents.

“Being the headliner at AfroTech Conference’s music event is more than just a performance to me,” says Ross. “It’s an opportunity to inspire the next generation of hustlers, creators, and innovators. It’s a chance to showcase the power of hard work, dedication, and staying true to your dreams.”

AfroTech Music isn’t just about entertainment; it’s about celebrating Black joy and excellence. It serves as a platform for world-renowned artists to captivate the audience through live musical performances while fostering a sense of community and inspiration.

Mark your calendars for November 1-5, when the AfroTech Conference returns to the vibrant city of Austin, TX. This year’s event is brimming with an array of engaging programming and dedicated Summits focused on women in tech, sports, health/medtech, product development, engineering, and technological innovation.

Industry leaders from renowned companies such as Netflix, YouTube, Salesforce, Google Play, Adobe, Meta, John Deere, Morgan Stanley, Getty Images, Grammarly, AT&T, and Accenture are set to attend. Back by popular demand, the AfroTech Conference will also host the Afrotech Music event for the second year in a row, featuring captivating musical performances by Rick Ross, Soulection’s DJ Hunnybee, DJ Spin, Joe Kay, Andre Power, Jadab0o, and more. Don’t miss this unique celebration of culture, technology, and music.

