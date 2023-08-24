Rudy Giuliani Reports to Fulton County Jail, Has $150K Bond Set

Rudy Giuliani officially turned himself in as a co-defendant to a RICO case in Georgia centralized on former President Donald Trump. Giuliani is one of 18 co-defendants to Trump and had a bond set at $150,000.

Upon his arrival to Fulton County Jail, Giuliani’s lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro, filed a motion for a speedy trial, targeting Nov. 3

According to The New York Times, Giuliani and Trump face the most charges in the indictment. Giuliani was Trump’s lawyer following the 2020 election and was pivotal in the attempt to overthrow election results in the state.

President Trump is getting ready to turn himself in at Fulton County Jail. Facing a 41-count indictment, Trump’s bravado against charges is reportedly gone.

An insider told Page Six, Trump’s indictment has “brought about a change.” The insider added, “he’s not so confident anymore. He’s not acting so cocky anymore. He’s not lashing out so much. The arrogance is gone.”

A bond of $200,000 has been set for Former President Donald Trump in a Georgia RICO indictment that also charges 18 of his business associates. According to The New York Times, Trump and the defendants must pay a cash bond upon booking in Atlanta.

As a condition of his bond, Trump cannot violate state or federal laws or communicate with his co-defendants individually. All conversations with others charged must come through legal representatives. In addition, if he was told not to intimidate witnesses or co-defendants. Additional orders included “make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community,” which includes “posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media.”

The co-defendants have only to supply 10 percent of the bail amount, which may be complicated for former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani due to his money being tied in other legal affairs.

President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants will be booked into Fulton County Jail. According to WBSTV, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said the 19 charged will have until Aug. 25 to turn themselves in.

John Eastman, Mark Meadows, and more will be booked at the jail on Rice Street. That includes Trevian Kutti, who once was a publicist for R. Kelly and Kanye West. All charged party members will be fingerprinted and have a mugshot.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said.





