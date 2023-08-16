Russell Simmons Posts Sweet Throwback Video With Daughter Ming

This weekend music mogul Russell Simmons reminisced on social media sharing an old video of himself and Ming during happier times. Family drama ensued when Ming, who is his eldest daughter wished Kimora a Happy Father’s In a subtle message to his daughter he posted to his instagram:

“When Times are tough smile and breathe keep your head up yogis,” he captioned the clip. “Gods got you again like he had u last time.”

Following Ming’s Father’s day post. Simmons took to his story posting a meme that read: “Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children and start asking mothers why he had to fight at all.”

Kimora took to Instagram Live to defend her daughter and then their youngest daughter Aoki then joined in. Aoki shared messages from her father and a muted video where he appeared to be screaming at her on FaceTime.

According to Aoki, she and her family have exhausted all options trying to repair the relationship with the music mogul and they feel he may have a mental health issue.

“My father is not well, for years, he needs help and won’t accept that he refuses to acknowledge he is not himself,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “He has threatened and bullied my sister, my grandma, he has harassed my grandma in the middle of the night in poor health, send a man to my sisters apt at 2am to scare her.”

She continued: “He lashes out at ANYONE who does not say ‘oh Russell everything is fine.’ Well it’s not fine. If I ‘never get a fashion job again’ like he threatens, I’ll be a lawyer I guess and work in criminal justice. Sure I love my job but if he takes it away from me I won’t die. You don’t threaten my sister and grandma and mother and say ‘who’s gonna believe you I’m Russell Simmons nobody thinks I’m crazy’ well he is.”

