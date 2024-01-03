32
Skepta Announces New Album ‘Knife and Fork’ for 2024

Skepta has made his return to music. Hitting Instagram, Skepta revealed his next album, Knife and Fork, will drop in 2024, with a new single set for January.

“It’s been years since I dropped my last album and I want to thank you for all the love during my hiatus,” Skepta said. “I’ve seen the messages, tweets and Tik Toks, I’m truly grateful that my music is still resonating with the world, even in my absence.

“I’m happy to announce my next studio album #KnifeAndFork is loading this year, the first single #GasMeUp (Diligent) will be out January 26th 🤲🏿”






