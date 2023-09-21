SOURCE LATINO: Nicki Nicole Scores 2 Additional Latin GRAMMY Nominations, Bringing Career Total to 7

Argentine superstar rapper, singer, and songwriter Nicki Nicole is celebrating two more Latin GRAMMY nominations for 2023, solidifying her career total at an impressive seven nominations. The nominations come in Best Urban Music Album and Best Rap/Hip Hop Song categories, underscoring her authentic and personal project, ALMA.

ALMA is a captivating blend of genres, sounds, and emotions that have propelled Nicki Nicole’s streaming numbers to a staggering 1.8 billion and counting. The album includes hits like the snappy “8AM” with Young Miko, alongside other standout solo and collaboration tracks with Milo J and Rels B. Nicki recently unveiled her documentary, El Documental de ALMA, chronicling the creation of her third studio album, ALMA.

Nicki Nicole headlined six sold-out shows at Buenos Aires’ Movistar Arena this summer, showcasing her growing popularity. She will also appear at Billboard Latin Week in Miami and perform at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Oct. 5th in Miami, Florida. Nicki is part of Amazon Music’s “The Future Is Ours” campaign, exploring the intersections of music, fashion, technology, creativity, and Latin Youth culture for a more optimistic future vision.

ALMA an album that combines reggaetón beats, electro-pop, and velvety ballads, showcases Nicki Nicole’s versatility as a musical powerhouse. The ten tracks offer a panoramic view of personal healing, symbolized by the Spanish word “sanación.” Nicki Nicole continues to make waves in the music industry with her impressive Latin GRAMMY nominations and growing international presence.





