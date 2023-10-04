SZA Says Her Past Romance with Drake Was ‘Childish’

SZA reflected on her romance with “Slime U Out” collaborator Drake, calling it “youth vibes.” Speaking with Rolling Stone, SZA said their romance occured when they both were “really young.”

“It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything,” SZA said. “It was like youth vibes. It was so childish.”

Now, SZA has a new idea of love: “I want to stunt like me when I meet the person I envision me being with. I envision them falling in love with me the way I am. But I guess it’s like I have to release that idea. Maybe it’s because I don’t know if I’ll like the way I am later?”

You can read the full feature from Rolling Stone below.

SZA opens up to Rolling Stone about her biggest year yet, wrestling with fame, and why she makes music. “It’s not for power. It’s for me. So I can feel like I am enough.”https://t.co/L1YKMgeNyu — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 3, 2023

Drake‘s new single, “Slime You Out,” featuring SZA, has made a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100. Proving Charlamagne Tha God was wrong about his assessment of the song.

The song is the 12th No. 1 single for Drake, bringing him into a tie for fifth most all time. It is the second for SZA, who also is in the Top 3 with the acoustic version of her hit “Snooze” with Justin Bieber.

According to Luminate, “Slime You Out” tallied an impressive 32.6 million streams, garnered 5.2 million radio airplay audience impressions, and achieved 2,000 downloads in the week ending Sept. 21.

READ MORE: Halle Berry Is Not a Fan of Drake Using Her Slime Photo as Single Art: ‘I Thought Better of Him!’

Drake now only trails Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, and The Beatles. Once he tops the last one, his line on “Going Bad”: “I have more slaps than The Beatles” will officially ring true.

Drake’s most recent No. 1 was “Jimmy Cooks” from the Honestly, Nevermind album.





