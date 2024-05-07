Today In Hip Hop History: Public Enemy’s DJ Dropped ‘Terminator X And The Valley Of The Jeep Beats’ LP 33 Years Ago

On this date in 1991, the DJ that “speaks with his hands” dropped his own full length album shortly after the release of Public Enemy’s Fear Of A Black Planet entitled Terminator X And The Valley Of The Jeep Beats, which featured the front man of PE, Chuck D, Sister Souljah and the metal band Black Flag.

As far as commercial reception goes, the singles “Homey Don’t Play Dat” and “Buck Whylin” featuring Chuck and Sister Souljah, reached Number 1 and Number 7 on the Billboard Hot Rap Singles respectively.

“Vendetta…the Big Getback”—0:34 “Buck Whylin’ (featuring Chuck D & Sister Souljah)—4:15 “Homey Don’t Play Dat”—4:12 “Juvenile Delinquintz”—4:12 “The Blues”—6:04 (by Andreaus 13 and Dj Mars) “Back to the Scene of the Bass”—4:19 “Can’t Take My Style”—1:14 “Wanna be Dancin’”—3:56 “DJ is the Selector”—2:53 “Run That Go-Power Thang”—2:53 “No Further”—3:42 “High Priest of Turbulence”—1:46 “Ain’t Got Nuttin’”—3:49





