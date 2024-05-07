4
26
44
18
14
43
15
22
23
30
10
32
25
8
39
13
34
46
49
48
24
31
11
5
1
35
16
38
37
29
33
9
20
2
3
40
Today In Hip Hop History: Public Enemy’s DJ Dropped ‘Terminator X And The Valley Of The Jeep Beats’ LP 33 Years Ago

Today In Hip Hop History: Public Enemy’s DJ Dropped ‘Terminator X And The Valley Of The Jeep Beats’ LP 33 Years Ago

2024-05-07Last Updated: 2024-05-07
347 1 minute read

On this date in 1991, the DJ that “speaks with his hands” dropped his own full length album shortly after the release of Public Enemy’s Fear Of A Black Planet entitled Terminator X And The Valley Of The Jeep Beats, which featured the front man of PE, Chuck D, Sister Souljah and the metal band Black Flag.

As far as commercial reception goes, the singles “Homey Don’t Play Dat” and “Buck Whylin” featuring Chuck and Sister Souljah, reached Number 1 and Number 7 on the Billboard Hot Rap Singles  respectively.

  1. “Vendetta…the Big Getback”—0:34
  2. “Buck Whylin’ (featuring Chuck D & Sister Souljah)—4:15
  3. “Homey Don’t Play Dat”—4:12
  4. “Juvenile Delinquintz”—4:12
  5. “The Blues”—6:04 (by Andreaus 13 and Dj Mars)
  6. “Back to the Scene of the Bass”—4:19
  7. “Can’t Take My Style”—1:14
  8. “Wanna be Dancin’”—3:56
  9. “DJ is the Selector”—2:53
  10. “Run That Go-Power Thang”—2:53
  11. “No Further”—3:42
  12. “High Priest of Turbulence”—1:46
  13. “Ain’t Got Nuttin’”—3:49






Source link

2024-05-07Last Updated: 2024-05-07
347 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Fetty Wap Drops Highly Anticipated Album ‘KING ZOO’

Fetty Wap Drops Highly Anticipated Album ‘KING ZOO’

2023-11-24
[WATCH] Former Death Row Singer Michel’le Appears Intoxicated During Performance

[WATCH] Former Death Row Singer Michel’le Appears Intoxicated During Performance

2023-08-30
Usher to Headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher to Headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

2023-09-24
Troy Ave Claims JAY-Z Made a Reply to Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” Verse

Troy Ave Claims JAY-Z Made a Reply to Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” Verse

2024-01-12
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo