Travis Scott and Live Nation Reps Deny Egypt Show is Cancelled

Travis Scott is the subject of rumors that his show in front of the pyramids in Egypt has been canceled. According to outlets in Egypt, The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions, who provide permits, nixed the show.

“Since the General Syndicate is part of the fabric of this beloved country it is keen on its stability and refuses to tamper with societal values and Egyptian and Arab customs,” the statement reads.

The Syndicate added, “Based on research and documented information about strange rituals at Travis’s concerts that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values and traditions, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert that contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.”

Representatives from Live Nation have responded, stating, “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate ‘Utopia’ with you in Egypt!”

Reps for Scott also reached out to Hypebeast, denying the show is canceled.

Travis Scott announced in celebration of his highly anticipated new album, Utopia, he would perform a special show in front of the Pyramids of Egypt on July 28th. The Pyramids, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, will be the awe-inspiring backdrop for this immersive experience.

Alongside this announcement, Travis Scott has also revealed that ‘Utopia’ will feature five distinct artworks, adding to the album’s creative depth and visual storytelling. Pre-orders for the ‘Utopia’ vinyl, CD, and merchandise box sets are now available to engage his fans further. This limited collection includes apparel and accessories inspired by the album’s visionary concept, with custom-designed items that showcase Travis Scott’s unique style.

As the release date for Utopia draws nearer, fans eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the album's five artworks, which are being kept under wraps for now.






