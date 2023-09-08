9
Unlvcky Nas Returns to the Rap Scene with ‘#Nomatterwhat’

143 1 minute read

Philadelphia’s own rap sensation, Unlvcky Nas, is making a triumphant comeback to the music scene, and he’s doing it with a bang. After a hiatus to address personal matters, the versatile artist is back and better than ever, ready to reclaim his spot in the industry.

Unlvcky Nas’s latest project, #Nomatterwhat, is a testament to his unwavering dedication to his craft. The 11-track LP, featuring guest verses from frequent collaborators Travy Nostra and MoneyTheBull, clocks in at 32 minutes and showcases Nas’s fiery lyrics, boundless passion, and top-notch songwriting.

Before dropping the tape, Unlvcky Nas treated fans to a cinematic visual for the lead single, “CLARITY,” shot by 95productions98. The video not only solidifies his comeback but also highlights his dynamic talent.

Unlvcky Nas is back, and this time, he’s not holding back. Don’t miss out on the resurgence of this rap veteran. Check out his new tape and witness the return of a true talent.






