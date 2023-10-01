25 Cocaine Bricks Wash Up on Texas Beach

Massive Cocaine Discovery on Texas Beach

In a bizarre turn of events, 75 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $2.3 million, were discovered on Boca Chica Beach near Brownsville, Texas on September 27th. The cocaine was found hidden in 25 bricks, with an additional brick found at Padre Island National Seashore.

Authorities suspect that drug cartels may be involved in the trafficking of these drugs, but how they ended up on the beach remains a mystery. Beachgoers are advised not to touch any suspicious objects they come across.

This discovery highlights the ongoing battle against drug trafficking along Texas shores. In April 2022, cocaine bricks washed up on Galveston beaches, and in September 2021, a woman found one in Beaumont.

As investigators continue to dig deeper into this case, many questions remain unanswered. How did the cocaine get on the beach? Who is responsible for trafficking it? And what are the implications of this discovery for the fight against drug cartels?

The discovery of cocaine on Boca Chica Beach is a reminder of the real-world consequences of the drug trade.

RGV agents discovered 25 bricks of cocaine that washed ashore on Boca Chica Beach in Brownsville, TX. An additional brick was found days later on Padre Island National Seashore. In total, nearly 75lbs of cocaine were seized with an estimated value of $2.3M!!! Great work Agents!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/64txA9aObl — Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) September 27, 2023





