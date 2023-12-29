WATCH: Benny the Butcher Reveals His First Wife Admitted to Cheating on Him While He Was Locked Up

Benny The Butcher revealed that he found out his first wife cheated on him while he was in prison. What makes it worse is his wife told Benny via a letter.

Benny detailed to the VIP Saturdays Shade 45 crew that he was a teacher to other inmates in prison, and before one of his classes, he received a letter.

“It’s a thick letter and I wanna read my letter,” The Butcher said. “I got somebody else to teach the class. So I’m sitting in front of the class reading the letter.”

He may have wanted to keep the letter for a more private moment once he got to the details. “This bitch telling me about how this other nigga fucking her. And it was just a long letter asking me what she should do. ‘He got a wife. What should I do? I don’t know.’ I’m like, ‘This bitch crazy.’”

Benny said that he just chalked it up to the game. ” I never blamed her for it because I know I was in and out of prison, and a woman is only strong as the bond that she got with her nigga.”

