WATCH: Vic Mensa Tackles JAY-Z and Nas Beats on Power 106 Freestyle

In a recent visit to Justin Credible at Power 106, Vic Mensa showcased his lyrical prowess with a freestyle over the iconic Nas’ “Get Down” and JAY-Z’s “What It Feels Like” beat.

The performance follows the release of his sophomore album, VICTOR, and is a powerful reminder of why he’s a Roc Nation signee. Mensa’s elite lyricism was on full display, leaving listeners captivated by his skills and reaffirming his status as a top talent in the industry. This freestyle is a testament to Mensa’s artistry and dedication to the craft.

Vic Mensa unleashed his long-awaited sophomore album, VICTOR, under the Roc Nation banner on Sept. 15. Executive produced by BongoByTheWay and predominantly self-produced during sessions spanning from Chicago to Los Angeles and even Ghana, the album represents a two-year journey of introspection and newfound sobriety for the accomplished MC.

“This album is a story of redemption; trial and triumph, pain & glory,” says Mensa. “It was forged from the rubble of a bad crash, literally and metaphorically, and follows my journey into spirituality, a return to Chicago, a return to Ghana and a rediscovery of myself.”

The album’s thematic depth is vividly portrayed through its striking cover artwork, a life-sized painting by Terron Cooper Sorrells (@ronronart), depicting Mensa as Osiris, the Egyptian God of the Dead, who was torn apart and reassembled by his wife Isis. This mirrors Mensa’s own quest for redemption, where he has assessed his role in the setbacks and trials he’s faced. He has been working tirelessly both internally and externally to drive positive change through social work, sobriety, and a deep exploration of his cultural roots, which led him to Ghana.

Preceded by a string of impactful singles, VICTOR includes collaborations with various artists, including Chance the Rapper, G-Eazy, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. With its profound themes and diverse influences, this album marks a significant milestone in Vic Mensa’s musical journey, showcasing his evolution as an artist and a person.

